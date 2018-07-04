Edelman’s suspension was upheld by a truly independent arbitrator

Posted by Mike Florio on July 4, 2018, 8:06 AM EDT
Many fans and media members are conditioned to respond to news of the failed appeal of a player suspension by shrugging and saying, “What do you expect? The union allowed the Commissioner to be judge, jury, and executioner.”

But when it comes to positive tests under the PED policy (and positive tests under the substance-abuse policy), that’s simply no longer the case. As part of the finalized agreement that authorizes the NFL to conduct blood testing for HGH, the league (surprisingly) agreed to surrender its previously exclusive power to resolve appeals of suspensions for positive test results.

The panel of independent arbitrators for PED positive tests consists of lawyers who are jointly selected and compensated by the league and the NFL Players Association. So the player who has a strong argument that the league believes is weak doesn’t have to worry about a league executive or an independent hearing officer who really isn’t independent rubber stamping the league’s position.

As it relates to Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, it means that he had a full and fair chance to persuade a truly independent arbitrator that he shouldn’t be suspended, and that the independent arbitrator didn’t buy the arguments.

Perhaps at some point the arbitrator’s written decision will be leaked, but probably not by Edelman’s representatives. They likely don’t want the public to see that Edelman received a proper hearing from an independent arbitrator, and they likely don’t want the public to have a chance to digest the manner in which an independent arbitrator resolved a case that reportedly hinged in part on the vague notion that Edelman tested positive for “unrecognized substance.”

As previously surmised, that seemed to be a clever P.R. strategy aimed at creating the impression that the unrecognized substance possibly wasn’t a PED. However, the full context of the PED policy suggests the league determined that, even though the specific substance may not have fit within more than 70 specific anabolic compounds listed in the policy, the thing for which Edelman tested positive nevertheless had “a similar chemical structure and similar biological effect(s)” to an anabolic agent.

Regardless of the specifics, the generalities paint a clear picture: Edelman received a fair opportunity to argue his case, and a truly independent arbitrator wasn’t impressed. He’ll serve his four-game suspension, barring a highly unlikely legal Hail Mary that becomes even more difficult when the arbitrator is truly independent.

16 responses to “Edelman’s suspension was upheld by a truly independent arbitrator

  1. Yes he may well have juiced to speed recovery and deserve the ban, but the CBA requires the ban to be applied against one of the “specifically listed” substances. As far as we know, the NFL never identified it (and messed up the paperwork, which got Sherman off). Maybe the NFL later identified it and updated the arbitrator?? – but given they leaked every step so far then why not leak the most damning one? And why does Sherman get off on a technicality and not Edelman?

  4. Oh baloney, we know he is only suspended because Goodell hates us. He is always picking on us and we have never cheated or done anything wrong!!

  5. Too late, the boy has cried wolf too many times, we don’t care what the NFL does, they lost all credibility a long time ago and they won’t get it back.

  9. And because of this it’s quite likely that Pats fans will accept and move on. (the logical ones anyway)
    Rest assured the “trolls” will not. Can’t wait for the 50 articles the media wrings out of this either.
    But hey, an offseason isn’t complete for some unless they can spend it fixated on the Patriots.

  12. streetyson says:
    July 4, 2018 at 8:12 am
    Yes he may well have juiced to speed recovery and deserve the ban, but the CBA requires the ban to be applied against one of the “specifically listed” substances. As far as we know, the NFL never identified it (and messed up the paperwork, which got Sherman off). Maybe the NFL later identified it and updated the arbitrator?? – but given they leaked every step so far then why not leak the most damning one? And why does Sherman get off on a technicality and not Edelman?

    ——

    A few articles ago there was an alleged scientist who posted a complete analysis of how this happens-

    You can take something that has the same effect and partial makeup of Adderall that has a similar compound, and it will show up as a banned substance, even though what it is won’t exactly be known. Edelman did the same thing – even though they don’t know what it was he took exactly, it still had the same effect and makeup as one of the league’s banned substances. I’m sure if they find out what it is, they’ll add the thing to the list.

  13. “Edelman’s suspension was upheld by a truly independent arbitrator”
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    As opposed to the non-independent, biased, lopsided officiators in stripes
    who help tom brady every game with bogus pass interference penalties,
    phantom defensive holding penalties, and no-call offensive holding penalties.

  14. What Edelman tested positive for “had similar chemical structure and similar biological effect(s) to an anabolic agent”

    That closes this case. That constitutes a positive test. And it is good that it does. People are out developing new PED’s all the time. And there are rules in place that even a new drug with similar chemical structure and effects to the body will not be tolerated in this league.

    Nice try Edelman trying to take something newly developed that you thought you could get away with. Bravo to the league and testers that this was caught and should be a warning to those trying to illegally use newly developed PED’s thinking that they are slick. You will be busted!

  15. Lol. Not like it matters who made the decision. Im a local Pats homey and I still would have upheld it. His defense was all about procedural stuff, not guilt or innocence. They used a strategy that is for courts of law not NFL proceedings that dont have the same evedentuary rules. It was obvious he took something was the bottom line. Im not even upset he got suspended. As nice as he is to have on the field the Pats have shown plenty that they know other ways to win games than just with Edelman.

    Another reason Im not that upset is Im not sure I blame him. With his age and the seriousness of the injury it might have been a choice between taking something he knows they will still pick up on and bag him for four games this season while he is back in for the other 12 and postseason, or having the injury linger to take away most or all of his remaining football life. Given that choice a lot of guys in the NFL, I would venture most, would just choose to do it and eat the suspension that is 90% likely. Especially if he does not have a history of prior offenses he knows he is only going to eat a light punishment.

  16. greymares says:
    July 4, 2018 at 8:36 am
    I’m convinced the cheating is a culture, you buy in when you adorn the uniform

    ————————-
    Is that why Patriots players are so heavily coveted by other teams when they come up for free agency?

