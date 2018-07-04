Falcons sign Calvin Ridley

Getty Images

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley has something extra to celebrate on July 4.

Ridley’s agents announced that he has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the Falcons. Ridley, who was selected with the 26th overall pick, has a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Ridley caught 224 passes for 2,781 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons at Alabama, which helped make him the second receiver off the board in April.

The rookie is expected to join Julio Jones in the lineup for the Falcons early in his career, although it remains to be seen if Jones will be joining Ridley early in training camp. Jones did not attend offseason work with the Falcons and is looking for a reworked deal of his own.

With Ridley signed, there are now 15 unsigned picks around the league. Eleven of those players were first-round picks.