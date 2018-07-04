Fifteen draft picks remain unsigned, including seven of top 10

Getty Images

With Calvin Ridley signing his four-year deal with the Falcons, 15 drafted players remain unsigned.

Eleven of those are first-round choices, including the top four overall picks. In fact, only three of the top-10 picks have signed.

The 49ers, Browns and Giants all have two players left to get under contract.

49ers

OT Mike McGlinchey (1st round, 9th overall)

WR Dante Pettis (2nd round, 44th overall)

Bears

LB Roquan Smith (1st round, 8th overall)

Bills

QB Josh Allen (1st round, 7th overall)

Broncos

RB Royce Freeman (3rd round, 71st overall)

Browns

QB Baker Mayfield (1st round, 1st overall)

CB Denzel Ward (1st round, 4th overall)

Colts

LB Darius Leonard (2nd round, 36th overall)

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (1st round, 2nd overall)

DL RJ McIntosh (5th round, 139th overall)

Jaguars

DT Taven Bryan (1st round, 29th overall)

Jets

QB Sam Darnold (1st round, 3rd overall)

Patriots

RB Sony Michel (1st round, 31st overall)

Steelers

S Terrell Edmunds (1st round, 28th overall)

Vikings

CB Mike Hughes (1st round, 30th overall)