Jameis Winston becomes a father for the first time

Last Thursday wasn’t a good day for Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Friday was considerably better.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Winston’s fiancee gave birth to his first child on June 29. The baby boy has been named Antonor, after Winston’s father.

The birth came a day after the NFL suspended Winston three games to start the season for violating the Personal Conduct Policy in connection with the sexual assault of an Uber driver.

Winston spoke last month about the importance of becoming “that perfect role model” given the looming birth of his first child. Obviously, Winston has a long way to go.