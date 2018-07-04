Jason Pierre-Paul posts graphic pictures of his hand as a fireworks warning

Getty Images

Longtime NFL defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is reminding Americans that a Fourth of July celebration can go horribly wrong for those who don’t handle fireworks safely.

Pierre-Paul, who lost much of his right hand in a fireworks accident on July 4, 2015, posted some extremely graphic and disturbing pictures of what his hand looked like in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

“It’s been [three years] since my accident and I can truly say I’m very blessed and fortunate to be where I am in life,” Pierre-Paul wrote. “Looking at these pictures seems unreal and crazy. How your life can change in the blink of an eye. One of the greatest American traditions in celebrating 4th of July is with fireworks. Unfortunately, tomorrow someone will be injured playing with fireworks. We are celebrating the birthday of our great nation. I’m glad to still be alive to show you the outcome of what happened to me. Please don’t feel sorry for me, trust me your boy fine even with missing fingers lol. Be safe out there otherwise, this can be you.”

Pierre-Paul was a free agent who had been franchised by the Giants at the time of the accident, and it forced him to miss half the season and cost him millions of dollars. He was traded to the Buccaneers this year.