Leonard Fournette helps LSU student with tuition

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette offered financial aid to an LSU student after seeing her GoFundMe request on Twitter.

Jhane Lowsoo needed $5,000 to cover her final year of college. She worked two jobs to cover half of the $10,000 she needed to graduate, after TOPS, a financial aid program, stopped covering tuition.

“I’ve come too far to stop here!” she wrote, via the Sporting News.

Lowsoo had raised $2,000 of her $5,000 goal when Fournette saw it and offered to take care of the rest.

Fournette rushed for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns in his three seasons at LSU.