NFL’s PED policy encourages players to snitch

“The NFL Management Council may, prior to the conclusion of a Player’s appeal, reduce the length of the suspension and corresponding bonus forfeiture by up to 50% when the Player has provided full and complete assistance (including hearing testimony if required) to the Management Council which results in the finding of an additional violation of the Policy by another Player, coach, trainer or other person subject to this Policy,” the policy states.

So, basically, a player who faces a four-game suspension can potentially cut his suspension in half if he rats on a teammate, a coach, a trainer, etc. It’s unlikely that any player has ever done that, and it’s hard to imagine that any player ever would.

But there it is, in black and white: A clear inducement to give up others in order to get less of a penalty.