Report: Julian Edelman’s appeal focused only on paperwork

Getty Images

So much for the “unrecognized substance” defense.

The P.R. red herring never actually became part of Patriots receiver Julian Edelman‘s appeal of his four-game suspension for violating the PED policy, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Instead, Edelman’s defense focused only on paperwork. And his defense failed.

The notion that the substance for which Edelman tested positive was unrecognized created the impression that perhaps it wasn’t a PED. But that’s not how the PED policy works; the league imposes a suspension even if a substance doesn’t fit within the definition of one of the specifically-named compounds, as long it has “a similar chemical structure and similar biological effect(s)” to one of the 70-plus specific anabolic agents.

The fact that Edelman didn’t make the “unrecognized substance” defense part of his appeal confirms that it was all about P.R. and never about science.