Rob Gronkowski feels “super ready”

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took part in his only offseason work with the team at their mandatory minicamp in June and he said at that time that working out on his own was “the best thing for me” to get ready for the 2018 season.

It appears the approach worked. Gronkowski told former Patriot Willie McGinest this week that he is “super excited” for training camp and the 2018 season after a rejuvenating offseason.

“I am refreshed,” Gronkowski said, via NBC Sports Boston. “You know after the season, long seasons, how your body can feel and everything. I just wanted to see where I was at, and see how I can get my body feeling, see if I can handle it, endure it again, and I feel like I’m super ready, man.”

Gronkowski also said at minicamp that his camp was talking to the Patriots about a revised contract. Nothing’s been announced on that front, but it doesn’t look like that’s put a damper on his enthusiasm for his ninth NFL season.