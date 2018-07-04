Saquon Barkley leads the way in rookie skill-position Madden 19 ratings

AP

Rookies typically enter the league with relatively low Madden ratings. Of this year’s class, the second overall pick leads the way.

Via NFL.com, Giants running back Saquon Barkley received an 82 in the game, the highest rating for any first year player. (But check the update below.) Next comes Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, both of whom have an 81.

Three defensive players registered an 80, including Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb.

The second-highest rookie quarterback rating went to the last player taken in round one, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at 79. Following him are Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (78), Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (75), and Bills quarterback Josh Allen (74).

Ratings change throughout the year, with numbers going up and down based on actual performance. Then there’s the Ultimate Team format, that typically has multiple versions of the same player with different ratings, culminating in a rash of 99s that become available in the slower months of May, June, and July.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m. ET: Apparently, NFL.com overlooked Colts guard Quenton Nelson, who received an 83 rating. So Barkley has the highest rating of any skill position player.