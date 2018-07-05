Addition of Brandin Cooks has Rams excited about their receiving corps

AP

The Rams don’t just like their receiving corps. They love, love, LOVE it.

Los Angeles lost Sammy Watkins, but they added Brandin Cooks. The team expects that Cooks, paired with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp in the starting lineup, will prove tough to stop.

The Rams also have Josh Reynolds, Pharoh Cooper and Mike Thomas competing for jobs and playing time.

“We’ve got a lot of fast guys; we’ve got big guys; we’ve got guys that can run the third-level of the route, the second-level, the first-level,” passing game coordinator Shane Waldron said, via Kristen Lago of the team website. “I feel good that if any of the guys — the guys that were the starters last year, [and] competing to be the starters again this year — if they get tired, we feel good about those spots and hopefully we don’t miss a beat.”

Cooks averaged 16.6 yards per catch last season in New England. He has 27 touchdown catches in his four seasons. He developed some chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff in the offseason program.

“I think you’ve just liked what you’ve seen overall,” head coach Sean McVay said. “He’s got a great rapport already with Jared, and he feels really good with the receiver group. I think he’s done a nice job kinda fitting into that room and really endearing himself to his teammates. We sure like him as coaches, too.”