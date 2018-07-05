Adrian Clayborn was a “consistent force” during offseason workouts

Getty Images

Tweaked quad notwithstanding, Adrian Clayborn had an impressive spring in New England.

Via Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the first-year Patriots pass rusher became a “consistent force off the edge” during OTAs and minicamp, “typically getting the jump on any tackles who were trying to keep him at bay.”

The non-contact (eye roll) nature of offseason practice makes it hard to translate T-shirt/shorts work into regular-season performance, but the Patriots seem to be happy with the former first-round pick who soon will turn 30.

“I was kind of low on the totem pole, so I had to wait until the big guys picked and then see [what teams] were left over,” Clayborn said regarding his free-agency experience, which culminated in a two-year, $10 million deal to join the two-time defending AFC champs.

Clayborn had a career-high 9.5 sacks last year in Atlanta, six of which came against the Cowboys. Trey Flowers led the Patriots in 2017, with 6.5 sacks.