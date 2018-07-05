Broncos signing Royce Freeman on Thursday

Getty Images

The Broncos are set to get their final 2018 draft pick contract out of the way on Thursday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team will sign third-round running back Royce Freeman to his four-year rookie deal. Freeman is the last of 10 Denver picks to agree to terms on a deal and there are now 14 unsigned draft picks around the league.

Freeman ran for at least 945 yards in each of his four seasons at Oregon and picked up 5,621 yards and 60 touchdowns overall during his time with the Ducks.

The Broncos released C.J. Anderson this offseason, which leaves Devontae Booker, DeAngelo Henderson, seventh-round pick David Williams and undrafted free agent Phillip Lindsay as Freeman’s competition in camp. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said last month that Freeman “absolutely” has a chance to wind up on the top of that group.