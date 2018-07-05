Colts still planning on deep balls to T.Y. Hilton

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni will emphasize quicker throws this season. That doesn’t mean the deep ball is going away.

Not with T.Y. Hilton as the team’s lead receiver.

“As you emphasize the quicker throws, the deeper ones come,” Sirianni said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. “If you look at Frank and [my] past together, our teams have been high in completion percentage, but they’ve also been high in plus-20 yard gains, plus-16 yard gains. So those plays still come.”

Hilton ran a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash in the pre-draft process in 2012 before the Colts made him a third-round pick. He ranked fourth last season with a 16.9 yards per catch average and has averaged 15.8 yards per catch in his career.

“The guys that are fast, you can’t teach that,” Sirianni said. “The guys that are fast pose this threatening position to the defensive back where, yeah, they can get behind them. So there’s that fear that they can get behind them and they do get behind them when the coverage lends itself. But then every other play, that defensive back is thinking, ‘Shoot, he can get behind me.’ So it softens him up — plus-16 yard gains in my mind are chunk plays. It really is no secret: It’s speed.”