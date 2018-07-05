Dion Lewis, Derrick Henry both will get touches, yards for Titans

Getty Images

DeMarco Murray was the Titans’ feature back the past two years. He got most of the touches out of the backfield, averaging just over 18 per game in the 31 games he played for the Titans.

With the release of Murray, it was presumed Derrick Henry would take over Murray’s role.

But the Titans also have Dion Lewis.

Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports Henry could lead the Titans in rushing attempts and rushing yards, but Lewis could end up with more all-purpose yards. While Henry will start, the Titans likely have game-day packages for each back, and the two could line up in the backfield together at times.

That follows what offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said this offseason in calling Henry and Lewis “1A and 1B.”

Lewis gained 1,110 yards from scrimmage last season for New England and scored 10 total touchdowns. Henry had 176 carries for 744 yards and five touchdowns but caught only 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

David Fluellen will battle undrafted rookies Akrum Wadley and Dalvin Dawkins for the third running back spot. The Titans remain without a true fullback after parting ways with Jalston Fowler last year.