Dolphins speak to supplemental draft prospects

Getty Images

The NFL will hold the annual supplemental draft next week and the Dolphins have spent some time talking to a couple of the prospects that will be available.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team interviewed former Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander recently. The Dolphins were also at Alexander’s pro day workout.

Alexander is a big cornerback at 6’3″ and is seen as a likely mid to late-round pick after a pair of suspensions in college preceded the academic issues that led to his ultimate departure from the program.

The Dolphins also had a conversation with former Mississippi State defensive back Brandon Bryant, but did not attend his pro day workout. They were in the audience for former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal’s pro day along with the other 31 teams in the league. Beal is viewed as the likely top choice among this year’s supplemental draft crop.