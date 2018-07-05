Former NFL defensive lineman Barry Cofield arrested for heroin possession, assault of an officer

AP

Former Washington Redskins and New York Giants defensive lineman Barry Cofield was arrested in an Orlando suburb after falling asleep at the wheel of his car, fleeing police and being found with heroin in his possession.

According to Michael Williams of the Orlando Sentinel, Cofield was found passed out at the wheel of his SUV in Lake Mary, Fla. with his foot on the brake of the vehicle and the stoplight having run several cycles without the car moving. After being awaken, Cofield slammed the accelerator led police in a pursuit that concluded with Cofield ramming a police car as it attempted to block him in.

He was taken into custody and officers found two bags in his pocket containing a red powdered substance that tested positive for heroin. He also failed to submit to field sobriety tests.

Cofield has been charged with heroin possession, fleeing and eluding, and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Cofield hasn’t played in the NFL since being released by the Giants in 2015. He spent 10 years in the league with the Giants and Redskins after being a fourth-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Cofield appeared in 138 career games, recording 310 tackles with 19.5 sacks. He was a member of the Giants team that won Super Bowl XLII in Feb. 2008.