Gareon Conley sues woman who accused him of rape

Getty Images

Just before last year’s NFL draft, Gareon Conley was accused of raping a woman in a hotel room. Conley ultimately was not charged, but a year later the woman brought a lawsuit against Conley. Now Conley is suing her as well.

Conley filed a lawsuit saying she made false statements, damaged his reputation, hurt his draft stock and cost him multiple endorsement deals, according to TMZ.

In his lawsuit, Conley says the woman approached him and wanted sex, and that she went to police with a false story that he raped her afterward.

The Raiders chose Conley with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 draft despite the pending accusations. There’s no way to know for sure whether he would have gone higher absent the case, but most mock drafts had him going higher than 24th before the allegations surfaced.