Janoris Jenkins puts out statement about death at his house

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was in Florida when authorities found a dead body in his New Jersey home, and his brother was subsequently charged with aggravated manslaughter.

And while it wasn’t much, Jenkins did put out a brief statement on social media Thursday regarding the death of Roosevelt Rene.

“With Regret and sadness I wish to inform the fans, and the public a good friend of mine Roosevelt Rene a.k.a Trypps Beats was found dead at my place of residence,” Jenkins wrote, via Natalie Musumeci of the New York Post. “Trypps was a good friend and we were collaborating on music production together. It truly hurts my heart to know he passed away.

“At the time of the incident I was in Florida preparing to finish off my promotional tour. As this is an ongoing incident, I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation. I am praying for Roosevelt and his family.”

Rene reportedly died during a fight with Jenkins’ brother William Jenkins.