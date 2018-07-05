Jarvis Landry: Tyrod Taylor looked “amazing” this offseason

AP

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said in June that the quarterback play in Cleveland is “a lot better than what I had in Miami” and he continues to be bullish about the guys who will be throwing him the ball this season.

Landry had positive things to say about both Tyrod Taylor and first overall pick Baker Mayfield as a guest on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and called both of them qualified for the starting job. He noted that a decision about who starts is up to head coach Hue Jackson, who has been steadfast in saying that Taylor will get the call out of the gate.

That doesn’t sound like it conflicts with Landry’s choice for the job.

“Amazing,” Landry said of how Taylor looked this offseason. “Amazing, man. His leadership, his arm, his accuracy and he’s ready, man. He’s the starting quarterback, and I’m sure that, obviously, the decision is up to Hue and the offensive staff, and stuff like that. But I’m sure they’ve been highly impressed with he’s done through OTAs and minicamp.”

There’s been no shortage of optimism out of Cleveland about what the Browns can do this season and a 1-31 record over the last two seasons gives them nowhere to go but up. How far up they go will ultimately determine if they’ve truly turned a corner or if this is all a lot of hot air to fill the space between seasons.