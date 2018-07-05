Jordan Howard: Mitchell Trubisky has more command of team this year

Posted by Josh Alper on July 5, 2018, 11:01 AM EDT
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said recently that he hopes the experience he gained while starting 12 games last season will help him be a more effective player in his second NFL campaign.

One member of the Bears thinks that experience is paying off in one way already. Running back Jordan Howard said that Trubisky’s ascension to the starting job and his time leading the team has given him a firmer hold over his teammates than he enjoyed last year.

“He asserted himself a lot last year, but I definitely feel like a lot more people are listening to him,” Howard said, via the team’s website. “He has a lot greater command of the locker room and stuff because he’s the quarterback for sure now.”

The Bears have built out the offense around Trubisky, Howard and Tarik Cohen this offseason by adding to the receiving corps and hiring Matt Nagy as their new head coach. Better results are expected to follow those moves and realizing that goal will only make it clearer that the Bears are Trubisky’s team for years to come.

4 responses to “Jordan Howard: Mitchell Trubisky has more command of team this year

    If Trubisky can give the offense competent play at QB, the Bears could surprise. Their defense and running game were already sound. Plus, they upgraded the Oline and WR corp in the offseason.
  2. So many wonderful stories coming out of all the camps. It looks like every team in the NFL got a lot better in the off season.

  3. Rooting for this guy, the defense is already solid. Playoff team if they can play like a team on offense. We might see 3 teams in the NFC South going to the playoffs

  4. Trubisky is going to be better than Stafford with in three years. Considering he was a rookie and the hand he was dealt last year (WR core and poor coaching) he still did very well. Trubisky can still bust, but I don’t get the feeling that is going to happen with Nagy and the Fangio defense staying consistent. I’m giving the kid the benefit of the doubt. The Bears will easily be much more competitive with any NFC North teams this year, especially with the miserable Lions and hated Packers!

