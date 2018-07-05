Lane Johnson argues against PED snitching

Getty Images

The NFL has twice suspended Eagles tackle Lane Johnson under the PED policy. Johnson presumably didn’t, and wouldn’t, take advantage of the provision in the rule that could cut a suspension up to 50 percent in exchange for information about other PED violators.

“No snitchin’,” Johnson tweeted. It’s a sentiment echoed by many in response to the elevation that the NFL encourages PED snitching.

As some have pointed out, if anyone ever snitches, it will be obvious if he receives something lower than the penalty that he should have gotten under the PED policy. Which makes it far less likely that anyone ever will, and which in turn makes the provision another tangible example of the manner in which the league often lacks self-awareness.