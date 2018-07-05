Lorenzo Alexander: Players good with shorter contracts if it means more guarantees

Posted by Charean Williams on July 5, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

Kirk Cousins‘ fully guaranteed $84 million contract, the first of its kind in the NFL, is for only three years. Florio did a good job on a slow day of spelling out how the adoption of fully guaranteed contracts for all NFL players would lead to shorter contracts for most players.

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, a member of the NFLPA’s executive committee, is ready for that.

Alexander spoke to SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday, agreeing with Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung that the NFLPA does need to make guaranteed contracts a priority when it negotiates a new collective bargaining agreement. (The current one expires after the 2020 season.)

“I think we’ve always tried to make those strides and gains, and tried to get as much money in guys’ pockets as possible,” Alexander said on the SiriusXM Blitz Thursday. “I mean, obviously, when you are negotiating with an opposing side that’s also fighting for those dollars and that power and control, they want something totally different. So, obviously, we are with Russ and what he’s saying and the tone of the tweets that he was putting out [Wednesday].

“As players, of course, you want some guarantees and some type of certainty when you sign a deal. They have it, from their perspective, as the ownership, but players would also like to add that same type of comfort level, knowing that I’m going to make x-amount of dollars over the next two or three years, even if that means that our deals are [shorter].”

Alexander, in the second year of a two-year, $5.95 million contract that has $3.4 million guaranteed, used Cousins’ deal as an example of what NFL players should seek instead of longer-term contracts with more total money.

“I’d much rather have like a Kirk Cousins deal where I know that I’m going to get all $84 million versus, let’s say, $150 [million] over six [years], and I’m not sure if I’m going to get that our not,” Alexander said. “And, obviously, we’re talking crazy numbers and I understand it’s a lot of money, but relative to sports, I think having guaranteed contracts is something that players are going to always want and always try to fight for. And that’s the key, trying to create that same type of reality that the MLB and the NBA have created and their stars have leveraged their power and it made that the norm in those leagues because there’s nothing in their CBA that mandates guaranteed contracts and that’s something that we have to try to do as far as the NFL.”

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Lorenzo Alexander: Players good with shorter contracts if it means more guarantees

  3. But would the players be okay with shorter, guaranteed contracts if they ALSO came with lower overall salaries? Because in order to avoid too much money going to declining players, that is precisely what would have to happen. It isn’t just about getting 3/$84M guaranteed instead of 6/$150M, but really about 3/$50M or so instead. Wouldn’t be quite so appealing at that point.

  4. NFL has the best system for salaries and the closest to realities. Pay for performance. In the real world, if an employee doesn’t do their job they are fired. There is a wrongful sense of entitlement for athletes.

    Look at other sports like baseball. Those long guaranteed contracts absolutely demolish a team (look at the LA Angels, Dodgers etc.). The NFL salary system is the best in all of sports.

  5. Fine, but realize that the total value of those contracts will be smaller than they would be if the whole thing weren’t guaranteed. Right now, a lot of the non-guaranteed portion of the contract is essentially guaranteed because the salary cap repercussions of cutting a player with time left on his deal makes it unlikely he will be cut. Also, contracts are extended so signing bonuses can be prorated across the length of the deal, lessening the salary cap hit. If everything is guaranteed, the cap hit is harder to manage so the contracts have to be smaller.

  6. I think it makes sense for both sides. Players could be up for a new contract and more money every 2 or 3 years. Teams can move on more quickly from declining players. And your favorite player can switch teams more often and eliminate potential dynasties.

    Imagine Aaron Rodgers getting 35, 40, 45 million a year until he’s 47 years old.

  7. Yeah, the players say that until they find out they aren’t going to get as much in their next contract. Then they’ll whine about wanting longer contracts.

    Frankly I’d be fine if they capped the length of contracts to three years, even two. It would solve the problem of those guys who only give 50% effort until it’s a contract year. I’d also be fine if the only guarantee was in the form of a roster bonus. Again, that would ensure that players actually produce instead (unlike Albert Haynesworth). There are way too many guys like that in the league. Shorter contracts mean those players would find themselves out on their ear.

  9. nhpats says:
    July 5, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    $84M for a three year deal for Kirk Cousins! Somebody should be fired
    _______

    People get hung up on that guaranteed money but it’s a better value for the team than Matthew Stafford’s 5-year $135 million contract with $92 million guaranteed. Stafford will make $87.5 million the next three years with larger cap hits than Cousins each year. The Lions can get out of the contract in 2021 but would have a $10 million dead cap hit. They aren’t going to cut him, so he gets another $30 million essentially guaranteed. What has Matthew Stafford ever done that should get him a bigger contract than Kirk Cousins when he wasn’t even a free agent?

  10. I think players have no shot at getting this done. The players want to abolish Goodell’s power. They want to have guaranteed contracts. They want a larger piece of the pie. What are they going to give up? Other than agreeing to an 18 game season they have absolutely nothing to give, and that’s why the owners will win the next round

  11. nhpats says:
    July 5, 2018 at 5:58 pm
    $84M for a three year deal for Kirk Cousins! Somebody should be fired

    /////////////////////

    When the pats finish 9-7 this year and Brady retires, you will wish you had a talent like Cousins. Now go stare at your Brady poster little one.

  13. The NBA is dead for a reason, I prefer the NFL method any day. If you want it to be like the NBA method, then maybe you should have thought about basketball first before football…

  14. The NFL has a firm salary cap. It doesn’t matter WHICH players get paid, but the overall team salary is still $178m.

    However, guaranteed salaries hurt players like Lorenzo Alexander, who toiled on special teams/practice squads as an undrafted free agent for 5/6 years. If team is fully invested on a OLB with 5 years guaranteed, he would not have gotten a chance to start.

  15. flankerright says:
    July 5, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Stick it to the Rich guys and gals, all for guaranteed money, by the time you get to the NFL you’ve earned that right…
    ——————

    Actually it’s the opposite. This is what would happen.

    The players already making the most, would sign shorter deals, thereby having more bites at the apple, and thus eating more of the apple.

    Lower rung players, like the bottom 80 percent or so, would get less money.

    None of this impacts how much the owners dole out, which by most sane estimates, will be lower regardless if there is a change to this or not, based on cord cutting and networks inability to even come close to breaking even on television rights. I.E. If you make back in advertising 40 cents on the dollar, something has to give.

    Looks like the big wig players want rob Peter to pay Paul.

  17. NFL has the best system for salaries and the closest to realities. Pay for performance. In the real world, if an employee doesn’t do their job they are fired. There is a wrongful sense of entitlement for athletes.

    Wrong, Tennis and Golf are truly Pay for Performance!

  18. “Rate This
    Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    July 5, 2018 at 6:12 pm
    Fine, but realize that the total value of those contracts will be smaller than they would be if the whole thing weren’t guaranteed. Right now, a lot of the non-guaranteed portion of the contract is essentially guaranteed because the salary cap repercussions of cutting a player with time left on his deal makes it unlikely he will be cut. Also, contracts are extended so signing bonuses can be prorated across the length of the deal, lessening the salary cap hit. If everything is guaranteed, the cap hit is harder to manage so the contracts have to be smaller.”

    Here is a man who has no idea how NFL contracts work in relation to salary cap.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!