Marquise Goodwin surprises his mother with a new house

Marquise Goodwin paid back his mama, buying her a house.

The 49ers receiver posted a video on Instagram of his mother and sister, Deja, taking off their blindfolds and seeing a new house for the first time. His mother is overcome with emotion.

Deja, who is 10 months younger than Marquise, has cerebral palsy. Marquise has called her his inspiration.

Goodwin’s caption on the video read: I know mama… I can feel your energy in this video! All the obstacles WE have overcome… Man…I love you so much mama… thank you for EVERYTHING! Especially blessing me with a sis like my Deja!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Blessed @mamaflashgoodwin”

Goodwin signed a three-year, $18.85 million contract extension with the 49ers in March.

Goodwin, 27, made 56 catches for 962 yards last season, with his 17.2 yards per catch ranking third in the NFL.