New catch rule includes more than third step, reaching with ball

Posted by Mike Florio on July 5, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
The NFL’s most recent effort to fix the catch rule included the crafting of an objective test for satisfying the all-important third element of the rule. Subjectivity, though not entirely eliminated, has been enhanced by objective examples of satisfying the requirement that the ball be possessed for a specific amount of time.

The two examples cited by the league in passing the catch rule were taking a third step or reaching or extending the ball toward the line to gain. But the final rule identifies other concrete ways in which the player will be deemed to have possessed the ball long enough to complete a catch.

They are: Tucking the ball away; turning upfield; or avoiding or warding off an opponent.

The subject aspect of the catch rule remains, allowing the official to award a catch if the official simply believes that the player had the time to do something that he actually didn’t attempt to do. With five specific “acts common to the game” now listed in the rule as automatic devices for satisfying the time element, there isn’t much else a pass catcher could do short of stand still or immediately fall down during whatever time is deemed to be necessarily to have the ball long enough to complete the act of catching the ball.

5 responses to "New catch rule includes more than third step, reaching with ball

  1. This is not going to end well. Why don’t they just use common sense and let the refs decide if it was a catch or not? If the ref believes the player caught the ball–and if video confirmation is necessary, fine–then it’s a catch. End of story. Most of the time it should be an instantaneous call based on the referee’s judgment. That’s what they pay refs to do, isn’t it? (By the way, I still maintain that Calvin Johnson, Dez Bryant, and Jesse James all caught those balls, no matter what the NFL tries to claim.) The NFL makes this waaaaay harder than it needs to be.

  2. There is no way the refs will get this right. They will spend 30 min under that hood or Skyping their wives about what’s for dinner tonight. What the hell do they do under that hood for that long????

  3. It’s a Catch & TD ONLY if you are playing the Patriots in a SuperBowl….. ANY & ALL RULES that were enforced all season become irrelevant…..
    don’t believe me just rewatch SB52…..

