NFL slightly revises definition of fumble

The new rule book has emerged, and I’ve drawn the short straw for reviewing the long document in search of changes worth mentioning here. Fortunately, the revisions appear in red.

Here’s the first one I saw. It means nothing, making it perfect for slow time discussion.

The definition of the term fumble has been revised to, apparently, prevent players from padding fumble recovery stats arising from their own fumbles: “It is not a fumble if the player immediately regains control of the ball.”

The meaning of “immediately” will be in the eye of the beholder or, more accurately, in the judgment of the person responsible for recording statistics. Since the rule applies only to the player who had the ball in the first place, it has no relevance to rules limiting who can advance a fumble. As a practical matter, it will potentially reduce, but not increase, the number of total fumbles charged to a player.