Nothing imminent with Seahawks and J.R. Sweezy

Former Seahawks guard J.R. Sweezy took a physical for the Seahawks earlier this week, but that’s apparently as far as it went.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, no decision appears imminent, and neither side seems to be in a hurry.

Sweezy was released by the Buccaneers last week, after two seasons of a five-year, $32.5 million contract. He didn’t play at all in 2016 because of a back problem and finished last year on IR with a broken leg.

It’s possible that the Seahawks could revisit it later, but it sounds like he’s not hearing the numbers he’d like, and will continue to look around.

And since there are three weeks until the start of camps, there’s plenty of time for him to search for a better offer.