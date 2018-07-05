Offsets re-emerge as a top-10 contract issue

Posted by Mike Florio on July 5, 2018, 8:10 AM EDT
Of the 15 unsigned rookies, seven were taken in the top 10. And it’s an old top-10 contract issue that is contributing to the delay.

Per a league source, the effort to remove offset language from the fully-guaranteed contracts given to the players taken at the very top of the draft has become a factor in the lingering inability to get the deals done.

It’s a simple term. With offset language, a player who is cut before the completion of his four-year deal will have the remaining guaranteed money reduced by whatever he earns elsewhere. Without offset language, the player gets to double dip.

CAA represents five of the seven unsigned players in the top 10: Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (No. 3), Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (No. 4), Bills quarterback Josh Allen (No. 7), Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (No. 8), and 49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 9). Jack and Tom Mills represent Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall choice. Kim Miale of Roc Nation Sports has the No. 2 selection, Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

CAA also has Colts guard Quenton Nelson, the sixth overall pick who agreed to terms on May 10. His contract contains offset language. It also employs large guaranteed training-camp roster bonuses in 2019 through 2021, minimizing the amount of salary that would be subject to offset.

The waiting game often becomes as much a competition among agencies as it is a test of wills between agent/player and team. Agents want to be able to claim that they held firm and achieved certain terms — and they also want to be able to point to the fact that other agents didn’t.

Mayfield considered not using an agent at all, which makes it even more important for his representation to see whether anyone in the top 10 avoids offset language, or finagles a more favorable signing-bonus cash flow. And while Mayfield has no specific reason to be concerned that he’ll flame out in Cleveland at some point before the next four seasons concluded, none of the four first-round quarterbacks taken by the Browns since the team rejoined the league in 1999 have finished their rookie deals. The last two (Brandon Weeden and Johnny Manziel) lasted only two years each.

In recent years, the offset issue had seemed to subside, with willingness to remove the term becoming a team-driven factor — and with only the Rams and Jaguars routinely doing it. Last year, Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette avoided offset language at No. 4. The only other player in the top 10 from 2017 to get anything close to that was Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who had the offset language removed from his guaranteed training-camp roster bonuses.

The NFL remains a deadline-driven league, and the only deadline relevant to rookie draft picks is the start of training camp. Still, at a time when most of these contracts are easy to resolve, the offset stare-down may be reemerging as an impediment for the players taken in the top 10.

  1. Any agent who pushes for completely no offset language, and causes a long holdout in the process, is doing his client a disservice. Good agents should be like Nelson’s and aim to minimize the impact of offset language on the contract, let the teams feel like they got something they really didn’t, and then get their clients to work. As for Mayfield, while the last two Browns QBs didn’t finish their rookie deals, it’s worth pointing out that neither came close to being a #1 overall pick. The Browns have a LOT more commitment to Mayfield than they did to Weeden or Manziel.

  2. What top pick thinks he’s going to need this? Talk about low self-confidence.

  3. If you are worried about being cut before your first contract as a number 1 pick then you arent as good as you think you are.

  4. If you’re selecting a player in the top 10 and have a team option for a 5th year, then the least those teams can do is fully guarantee the first 4 years with no offset language.

    If a team doesn’t want to pay that, then they should simply trade out of the top 10 and select a (potentially) lesser player.

    I don’t believe any player selected in the top 10 should sign a slotted value contract with offset language unless the NFL allows for the 5th year option to be removed. I would go so far as to give the team the option to either fully guarantee the contract with offset language ONLY if the immediately denounce their right to a 5th year option.

  5. I think it’s real;ly dumb for team with high picks to try and get the players to give up their offsets.

    1 – if you draft a player in the top 10 , how often is that player such a bust that he’s actually cut during the first 4 years? The GM will look bad if that happens so is likely to hold onto him to hope the player improves.

    2 – if a top 10 pick is cut, another team will immediately sign him, but for a low salary, say 600K for 1 year. So how much is the original team saving? 600K? And at the same time they are potentially alienating the player, like the Chargers did with Bosa. And if the player misses some training camp then it hurts the team that year because that players development is slowed.

    3 – If the team just gives the player what the CBA calls for, and doesn’t try ans stiff him his offset, they can sign him right after drafting him. They can tell him how happy they are to have him, and start the 4 year relationship off on a positive note.

  6. I will never understand this offset nonsense. Let’s say I sign on to work with a company and was given a $10,000 gauranteed sign on bonus. But the company for whatever reason decided they didn’t want to employ me anymore after a few months. Why in the world would they expect/think they could reduce the amount we agreed to based off what my future employer decides to pay me??? What business is it of theirs what me and another company do?

