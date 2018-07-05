Playoff odds have Patriots the heaviest favorites, Cardinals the longest long shots

The New England Patriots are heading into the 2018 season in a familiar place: Overwhelming favorites to make the playoffs.

Playoff betting odds are available for every team, and the Patriots are incredible -1500 favorites to make the playoffs. In other words, you’d have to bet $1,500 just to make a $100 profit on New England making the playoffs. The Patriots have made the playoffs every year since 2009, and every year with a healthy Tom Brady since 2003, and this year they should do it again.

New England is by far the heaviest favorite to make the playoffs, followed by Pittsburgh at -550 and Philadelphia and Minnesota each at -260.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Cardinals are +800 underdogs to make the playoffs, meaning if you bet $100 on the Cardinals to make the playoffs, you’d win $800 if they make it. Arizona is the longest long shot, followed by Cleveland, Miami and the Jets each at +600.

Via OddsShark, here are the playoff odds for all 32 teams:

New England -1500
Pittsburgh -550
Philadelphia -260
Minnesota -260
Green Bay -170
Los Angeles Rams -170
Los Angeles Chargers -145
Jacksonville -140
Houston -135
New Orleans -130
Atlanta +115
Kansas City +120
Carolina +130
Baltimore +135
San Francisco +135
Dallas +145
Tennessee +165
Oakland +165
Seattle +220
Detroit +260
Denver +275
New York Giants +325
Indianapolis +325
Washington +375
Cincinnati +400
Tampa Bay +425
Chicago +450
Buffalo +450
New York Jets +600
Miami +600
Cleveland +600
Arizona +800

30 responses to “Playoff odds have Patriots the heaviest favorites, Cardinals the longest long shots

  3. Am I missing something? Why are the Cards lowest? I know they have some challenges, but their nucleus isn’t bad, and their defense is pretty good. I’d take those odds.

    Of course, I’m a sucker so I’ll bet on the Bucs too.

  4. The Vikings !
    Lol , I don’t see them even making the playoffs.
    Rodgers is back , so back to another Super Bowl less Viking year.
    And , are you aware the Vikings NEVER -EVER won a Super Bowl

  5. Pittsburgh and Jacksonville should trade places. Philly should be higher. Neither philly nor Jacksonville were flukes last year yet it looks like the odds are hedged that way a little.

  7. Such a stupid article. We all know the Patriots have “haters” and “defenders” and an article like this is to stir up all the “They play in the AFC Least division” losers, which in turns stirs up all the hardcore fans tired of hearing how 2 decades of strong play can be written off so easy.

    Again, this is a loser article. Don’t believe me? Check the comments in 10 minutes and see.

  12. Cardinals will take second in the NFC West, above the Seafrauds and the 49ers. By the way, didja hear about the fire sale on bandwagons in Seattle and San Francisco?

  13. The Cardinals are the biggest longshot only because (a) they play in the stacked NFC, and (b) Cardinals fans already live in the desert so they’re less likely to travel to Las Vegas. I would give Tampa Bay the longest odds because the three other teams in their division are clearly better than they are and they’re almost guaranteed to start the season 0-3. In the AFC, literally anybody could make the playoffs because New England, Pittsburgh, and Jacksonville are the only teams that are very likely to make it. If any of the top NFC teams has a major injury or goes through a rough stretch, they could miss the playoffs because there are so many good teams competing for only six spots.

  14. Packers anywhere near the top is a joke. All they have is Erin Rodgers. He can’t pass to himself and their defense can’t catch either.

  17. Last time a team from the AFC East won a Super Bowl not named the Patriots, Elvis was alive. That’s not a joke. It’s true. Yes Pats fans, your team has a cake walk EVERY year… no it’s not their fault but it it’s still a fact. You have the most putrid division in the NFL.

  19. So it seems to me, the best bet is $100. for the Patriots to NOT make the playoffs.

  20. Flash1287 says:
    July 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    We know it’s because of the division, right crybabies?
    ======================================================
    Well, its true – that does help.
    Though they are also an excellent team.

    Your not quite crying, but also not blind Steelers fan.

  21. Lotta New England fans hurrying to set up their defenses on the AFC east division argument.

    I’m not intentionally taking anything away from the pats, but look at that division…you can’t say that doesn’t have anything to do with their odds.

  22. cookerduff123 says:
    July 5, 2018 at 4:55 pm
    Lotta New England fans hurrying to set up their defenses on the AFC east division argument.

    I’m not intentionally taking anything away from the pats, but look at that division…you can’t say that doesn’t have anything to do with their odds.

    No doubt what you are saying is true
    But a lot also has to do with teams (see Miami) making bad decisions with bad contracts trying to keep up

    My only beef with the division argument is no one ever said that about Manning in the AFC South he also had little to no competition it that division

  23. year after year…. New England does the same thing. Mainly because the other teams in their division fallover when they play.

  24. firerogergoodellnow says:
    July 5, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    What were the playoffs odds in 2017?
    _________

    Great question. Here are the odds for the eventual playoff teams right before Week 1:

    New England -1500
    Pittsburgh -320
    Jacksonville +320
    Kansas City -145
    Tennessee +110
    Buffalo +500
    Philadelphia +165
    Minnesota +150
    LA Rams +700
    New Orleans +250
    Carolina +110
    Atlanta +125

    Biggest misses:
    Dallas -105
    Green Bay -280
    NY Giants -115
    Oakland -170
    Seattle -425

    So among the top eight teams in terms of odds, only three made the playoffs. Something to think about before you part ways with your money.

  26. Patriots fans: “Division has nothing to do with it”
    NFL fans: “How many playoff teams has the NFC Least had over the last 20 years?”

    Reality is reality. Your team has been dominant, but it sure helps to have a division lay down for you for a decade plus.

  27. Seems to me, that all these “odds makers” do is plug in the way the teams finished the season prior, and call it good. There seems to be no consideration of off season activities, or acquisitions.
    How original.
    My 11 year old could do better than that.

  28. flviking says:
    July 5, 2018 at 4:40 pm
    New England is a sucker bet. They WILL not make the playoffs.
    _______________________________________

    Proving you don’t know the definition of sucker bet or what makes them the best team in the AFC. Troll on brah but you probably shouldn’t bet Mom’s house on it.

