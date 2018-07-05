Playoff odds have Patriots the heaviest favorites, Cardinals the longest long shots

The New England Patriots are heading into the 2018 season in a familiar place: Overwhelming favorites to make the playoffs.
Playoff betting odds are available for every team, and the Patriots are incredible -1500 favorites to make the playoffs. In other words, you’d have to bet $1,500 just to make a $100 profit on New England making the playoffs. The Patriots have made the playoffs every year since 2009, and every year with a healthy Tom Brady since 2003, and this year they should do it again.
New England is by far the heaviest favorite to make the playoffs, followed by Pittsburgh at -550 and Philadelphia and Minnesota each at -260.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Cardinals are +800 underdogs to make the playoffs, meaning if you bet $100 on the Cardinals to make the playoffs, you’d win $800 if they make it. Arizona is the longest long shot, followed by Cleveland, Miami and the Jets each at +600.
Via OddsShark, here are the playoff odds for all 32 teams:
New England -1500
Pittsburgh -550
Philadelphia -260
Minnesota -260
Green Bay -170
Los Angeles Rams -170
Los Angeles Chargers -145
Jacksonville -140
Houston -135
New Orleans -130
Atlanta +115
Kansas City +120
Carolina +130
Baltimore +135
San Francisco +135
Dallas +145
Tennessee +165
Oakland +165
Seattle +220
Detroit +260
Denver +275
New York Giants +325
Indianapolis +325
Washington +375
Cincinnati +400
Tampa Bay +425
Chicago +450
Buffalo +450
New York Jets +600
Miami +600
Cleveland +600
Arizona +800