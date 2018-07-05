Playoff odds have Patriots the heaviest favorites, Cardinals the longest long shots

Getty Images

The New England Patriots are heading into the 2018 season in a familiar place: Overwhelming favorites to make the playoffs.

Playoff betting odds are available for every team, and the Patriots are incredible -1500 favorites to make the playoffs. In other words, you’d have to bet $1,500 just to make a $100 profit on New England making the playoffs. The Patriots have made the playoffs every year since 2009, and every year with a healthy Tom Brady since 2003, and this year they should do it again.

New England is by far the heaviest favorite to make the playoffs, followed by Pittsburgh at -550 and Philadelphia and Minnesota each at -260.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Cardinals are +800 underdogs to make the playoffs, meaning if you bet $100 on the Cardinals to make the playoffs, you’d win $800 if they make it. Arizona is the longest long shot, followed by Cleveland, Miami and the Jets each at +600.

Via OddsShark, here are the playoff odds for all 32 teams:

New England -1500

Pittsburgh -550

Philadelphia -260

Minnesota -260

Green Bay -170

Los Angeles Rams -170

Los Angeles Chargers -145

Jacksonville -140

Houston -135

New Orleans -130

Atlanta +115

Kansas City +120

Carolina +130

Baltimore +135

San Francisco +135

Dallas +145

Tennessee +165

Oakland +165

Seattle +220

Detroit +260

Denver +275

New York Giants +325

Indianapolis +325

Washington +375

Cincinnati +400

Tampa Bay +425

Chicago +450

Buffalo +450

New York Jets +600

Miami +600

Cleveland +600

Arizona +800