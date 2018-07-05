Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Some questions to ponder about the Bills heading into training camp.

The Dolphins are doing their due diligence on the supplemental draft prospects.

Patriots LB/S Brandon King has become a key special teams player.

The Jets need LG James Carpenter to return to form.

The Ravens could have a video game version of a QB controversy.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard is focusing on nutrition as he prepares for camp.

Taking a look at the pending Browns LT battle.

The Steelers are expecting to make some adjustments in the secondary.

All eyes will be on players coming back from injuries in Texans camp.

Taking a look at some Colts on the roster bubble.

The Jaguars are looking for improvement on offense this season.

Looking back at the highlights of late Titans QB Steve McNair.

Broncos DE Derek Wolfe said the team’s chemistry is notably better.

Chiefs CB Steven Nelson could play a bigger role in the secondary this year.

The Chargers are going to rely more heavily on WR Keenan Allen.

New Raiders WR Ryan Switzer is excited about his opportunity.

Now that they don’t have one, some are downplaying the Cowboys’ need for a No. 1 WR.

Giants G Patrick Omameh is ready for a new challenge.

The Eagles have a different look at WR this year.

Washington rookie RB Derrius Guice is getting plenty of respect — from Madden.

Bears LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe is moving from pre-med to studying football.

You can now get a Lions license plate in Michigan.

Packers DT Joey Mbu could be coming close to his time.

The Vikings still have some room to work after DE Danielle Hunter‘s contract extension.

The Falcons are taking their commitment to social change to the streets.

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson has a chance to deliver on his potential with Thomas Davis out for the first four games.

The Saints need DT Sheldon Rankins to be more disruptive.

NBA owner Mark Cuban is a fan of Buccaneers S Josh Robinson‘s basketball skills.

Former Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu has put his Arizona home on the market.

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips thinks the team is strong at LB.

Some former 49ers hit the catwalk for a cancer fundraiser.

The Seahawks are showing how short the windows in the NFL can be.