Todd Gurley on his big 2017: Thank God for Coach McVay

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley was trapped on an ugly offense in 2016, when he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry. Then the Rams fired coach Jeff Fisher, hired Sean McVay, and changed their offense dramatically.

In 2017, Gurley averaged 4.7 yards per carry while increasing his rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns as well as his receptions, yards, yards per catch and receiving touchdowns. He knows he has McVay’s offense to thank.

“Thank God for Coach McVay coming in here and putting us in a great position,” Gurley said on NFL Network.

Gurley is now three years into his rookie contract, which means he could be poised to sign a new deal soon. But Gurley said he can be patient, understanding that teammates like Aaron Donald are a higher priority at the moment, and saying that a new deal will come. If Gurley keeps producing like he did last year, he may become the highest-paid running back in the NFL by the time his rookie deal is done.