Todd Gurley on his big 2017: Thank God for Coach McVay

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 5, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley was trapped on an ugly offense in 2016, when he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry. Then the Rams fired coach Jeff Fisher, hired Sean McVay, and changed their offense dramatically.

In 2017, Gurley averaged 4.7 yards per carry while increasing his rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns as well as his receptions, yards, yards per catch and receiving touchdowns. He knows he has McVay’s offense to thank.

“Thank God for Coach McVay coming in here and putting us in a great position,” Gurley said on NFL Network.

Gurley is now three years into his rookie contract, which means he could be poised to sign a new deal soon. But Gurley said he can be patient, understanding that teammates like Aaron Donald are a higher priority at the moment, and saying that a new deal will come. If Gurley keeps producing like he did last year, he may become the highest-paid running back in the NFL by the time his rookie deal is done.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Todd Gurley on his big 2017: Thank God for Coach McVay

  1. Gurley seems to have a bit of a different attitude and approach to team than does Le’Veon Bell, does he not?!

  5. Gurley and the Rams have the “Fight For LA” momentum way bigger than the Chargers who can’t get any traction for building a fan base whatsoever. The Rams have added some key ‘fan drawing’ players like Gurley and Ndamakan Sue. The Chargers think by having a good season, which they should have this year, their fan base will jump. Sadly, it won’t because of the Rams and the multiple other entertainment options for LA residents.

  6. That sounds good except Gurley had a legit shot at MVP…while the team had no shot at winning the Superbowl!!!

    Yet McVay used the “possibility” of winning a Superbowl as an excuse to bench him that final game!

    McVay did him dirty!!!! Gurley would have more endorsement opportunities as well as a better bargaining position if he had “MVP” on his resume!!! I got 1000 blog points says the Rams franchise tag him twice, then let him go afterward!!! The Steelers have set the precedent for franchise tagging running backs!!!

  7. when someone says that a coach only makes a game or 2 difference when you have a talented team There’s……..Jeff Fisher

  11. mlvcfan says:
    July 5, 2018 at 11:29 am
    when someone says that a coach only makes a game or 2 difference when you have a talented team There’s……..Jeff Fisher

    I watched him as part of the Bears. Decent player, nothing to rave about. But his performance as a coach has been dismal. I think coaching makes more of a difference than 1-2 games, except on the bad side. BB made TB12’s career. And a few others. Quite a few others.

  12. No horse in this race ( insufferable Cowboy fan , team goin nowhere) but the Rams if everything goes right will win it all.

  13. @trufbfan,

    Actually the worst call in nfl history ( tuck rule) launcehed brady’s career

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!