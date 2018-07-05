Todd Gurley suggests “lockout” to get fully guaranteed deals

Getty Images

Todd Gurley calls for a work stoppage to get NFL players fully guaranteed deals in a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Asked how players can get what many have called for in recent days after seeing the NBA’s rich get richer, the Rams running back told TMZ, “Lockout. Lockout in a couple of years.”

Many have predicted some sort of work stoppage is coming after the 2020 season when the current CBA ends.

There were players’ strikes in 1982 and ’87, and, in 2011, owners locked out NFL players from March 12 to July 25. The ’82 strike lasted 57 days, with the schedule reduced to nine games, and the ’87 strike canceled one week of the season with three weeks of replacement games before players returned.

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, a member of the NFLPA’s executive committee, said earlier Thursday that players should push for more guaranteed money even if it means shorter contracts.