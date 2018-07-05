Todd Gurley suggests “lockout” to get fully guaranteed deals

Posted by Charean Williams on July 5, 2018, 6:47 PM EDT
Todd Gurley calls for a work stoppage to get NFL players fully guaranteed deals in a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Asked how players can get what many have called for in recent days after seeing the NBA’s rich get richer, the Rams running back told TMZ, “Lockout. Lockout in a couple of years.”

Many have predicted some sort of work stoppage is coming after the 2020 season when the current CBA ends.

There were players’ strikes in 1982 and ’87, and, in 2011, owners locked out NFL players from March 12 to July 25. The ’82 strike lasted 57 days, with the schedule reduced to nine games, and the ’87 strike canceled one week of the season with three weeks of replacement games before players returned.

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, a member of the NFLPA’s executive committee, said earlier Thursday that players should push for more guaranteed money even if it means shorter contracts.

9 responses to “Todd Gurley suggests “lockout” to get fully guaranteed deals

  2. All that collage education for nothing…. A player can strike, and owners can lockout the players. A player can’t lockout…. but as long as they get thier cash while average college educated Americans struggle to make ends meet, all is good.

  4. Ok. Good. Then enjoy your one year deals and moving to every major city in the US because no team will ever sign you to anything more than a year or 2.

  7. it will depend on players giving up signing bonuses. also older players who may have a shorter shelf life at that time will not hold out for fear of not getting a final contract that year

  8. Players would be the big losers with guaranteed contracts. They are probably looking at baseball as their dream but there are huge differences. Baseball doesn’t have a salary cap and injuries are not as big a part of the game as they are in football.

    Sure, there are injuries in baseball but not to the extent of football. And the career ending injury if not as prevalent until players get old. In football, your career can be over on any play as Ryan Shazier illustrates.

    Not to mention, with players would now just claim concussions and retire to collect their guaranteed cash. Be real. You know that would happen.

    The result would be players getting guaranteed deals of 3 or 4 years when they enter the league, then after that it would likely be a new contract every year or maybe every 2 years for any position but QB and maybe kicker or punter.

    The other downside would be, what if you sign a long guaranteed term deal when you are a rookie and by year 3 you are way underpaid? The NFL would have no reason to re-negotiate your deal until it expires. Players always justify holdouts by stating they could be cut at any time and only owed signing bonus, so they have to hold out to protect themselves.

    Now they wouldn’t have that leverage. If you have 3 years left on your deal, why would a team ever renegotiate? The only reaso they do it now is because it keeps up the delicate good faith balance with players. The unwritten code that because players can get hurt and their careers ended at any moment, teams will re-do a deal with a year or 2 left if they are clearly underpaid.

    Looks like everybody would lose on guaranteed contracts except for QBs.

