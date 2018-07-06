Among NFL roster of officials, 10 are gone from 2017

Getty Images

The NFL announced seven new names as part of their release of the roster of officials, but they’re putting three fewer on the field in 2018.

The league has lost four long-time referees (Ed Hochuli, Terry McAulay, Gene Steratore, and Jeff Triplette), mostly to television gigs.

But there are six other officials who were on the list in 2017, but aren’t this year.

That group includes the following: Side judge Laird Hayes (pictured), field judge Buddy Horton, line judge Jim Howey, down judge Ed Walker, line judge Ron Marinucci, and field judge Jon Lucivansky.

Among that group, Hayes, Horton, Howey and Marinucci had at least 19 years of NFL experience. Walker had worked in the league four years and Lucivansky nine.

The additions and subtractions leave the league with 121 officials this year, after having 124 on the roster last year.