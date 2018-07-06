Browns put Donald Stephenson on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

The Browns signed Donald Stephenson as a free agent this offseason, hoping for some veteran depth.

But after realizing they wouldn’t have him for at least two games, now they won’t have him at all.

The Browns announced Friday that Stephenson had been placed on the reserve/retired list.

He didn’t show up for minicamp after the league announced he had been suspended for two games for violating the substance abuse policy.

A former third-round pick of the Chiefs, Stephenson appeared in 80 games with 37 starts.