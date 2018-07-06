Cameron Brate has a Hard Knocks hack

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate went to Harvard. Which means he’s smart. Which means he figured out a way to get his wish to not be featured last year on Hard Knocks.

“I figured out if you wave [at the cameras], they won’t put that on, ever,” Brate recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “So you have to start waving at the cameras.”

James Harrison never tried that one. While with the Bengals, he routinely drew the attention of the cameras because he made it clear he wasn’t interested in being videotaped by them, waving at times with one finger instead of his whole hand.

Browns players should take note regarding Brate’s advice, if they hope to avoid the cameras when training camp opens. Before they make a decision, they should consider Brate’s assessment of the extent to which the experience was a distraction.

“I really didn’t think it was too invasive,” Brate said. “I mean, there are always cameras on while we are playing. I feel like they are always watching anyway. I feel like some of the guys maybe could have hammed it up too much for the cameras. Whatever, that’s there choice. For me, I didn’t see it as a distraction for the majority of the team, no.”

For the Browns, the extra scrutiny will come in handy if/when the team ever becomes good enough to attraction a national spotlight. Which could happen as soon as this year. In theory.