Delaware makes $1 million in 19 days from sports wagering

Getty Images

Delaware’s sports wagering experiment is going slightly better this time around.

42 years after a disastrous foray into football betting due to bad lines, Delaware already has made $1 million via the return of wagering on sports.

Via David Purdhum of ESPN.com, Delaware accepted $7 million in bets and realized $1 million in revenue for the period of June 5 through June 24 — not bad given that not much was really happening in the sports world.

The numbers in Delaware, the first state to adopt sports wagering after the May ruling that opened the floodgates to nationwide betting, came from 70,000 wagers, an average of $100 per bet.

The revenue equates to a “hold” percentage of 14 percent, considerably better than the Vegas average of 5.5 percent since 1992. That number was inflated due to “futures” bets, including the winner of the next Super Bowl. Those winners will be paid at a later date, obviously.

Of the amount wagered, 75 percent went to baseball, 10 percent was spent on the World Cup, and the NBA Finals drew eight percent.

Loo for the percentages to change dramatically come August and September, when football takes center stage and betting reaches a fever pitch.