DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys expected to talk contract next week

Getty Images

The July 16 deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals with their current deals is a little more than a week away and the Cowboys will reportedly use some of that time to explore the possibility of reaching an agreement with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports that the two sides are expected to talk about a deal next week. The chances of getting one done may not be too great, however.

Lawrence quickly signed his franchise tag with the team and has indicated several times this offseason that he is OK playing out the tag in hopes that he’ll “break the bank” in free agency next year. Watkins reports that he’s looking for a five-year deal and would like to see what players like Jadeveon Clowney, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack get from their teams.

It seems unlikely that all those deals will get done in the next 10 days, which suggests that Lawrence will be trying for a repeat of last year’s strong performance to set the stage for a big payday in 2019.