Derwin James buys his mother a house

AP

The first thing Derwin James bought when he received his $7.1 million signing bonus as part of his four-year, $12.39 million deal with the Chargers was a house for his mother.

The safety posted a photo on Instagram of the two-story house.

James wrote: “Today was a special day. Bought my momma her dream house I always promise her since a kid🙏🏾I don’t think there is anybody more deserving in the world then her. Love you.”

James went lower in the draft than many expected, but he made the top three among defensive rookies for Madden NFL 19.