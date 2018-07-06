Duce Staley: I’m not worried about being a coordinator

Getty Images

Duce Staley is ready for a coordinator job. He wants a coordinator job. He interviewed for two coordinator jobs in the offseason.

Yet, he remains a running backs coach, receiving only a promotion to assistant head coach after the dust settled.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson hired receivers coach Mike Groh as offensive coordinator, and Giants coach Pat Shurmur picked Mike Shula over Staley.

“I’m not worried about being a coordinator. I’m worried about being able to be out there and coach for another Super Bowl,” Staley said, via Marcus Hayes of philly.com. “That’s where I’m at right now. Everything else will handle itself.”

Staley, 43, hopes to be head coach one day, and becoming an offensive coordinator would help his cause. But Staley points to Anthony Lynn, who was the Bills’ running backs coach when Rex Ryan fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman after two games in 2016.

Lynn was promoted to offensive coordinator/assistant head coach and then interim head coach for the final game when the Bills fired Ryan before the Chargers hired him as their head coach in the offseason.

Staley said it is about being ready when opportunity knocks.

“Crazy league. Crazy situations. You talk about being at the right place at the right time,” Staley said. “Sometimes things are slotted, and they may not be slotted for you. Sometimes something may just pop up on you.”