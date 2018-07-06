Frank Gore always knew he’d end up with Dolphins

Getty Images

Frank Gore has never been far from Miami, which is why he always suspected he’d end up with the Dolphins.

The veteran running back said he envisioned himself joining his hometown team someday, after growing up playing for Coral Gables High and playing for the University of Miami.

“I remember when Bobby McCain, when he was in his rookie or second year, we trained together over the summer,” Gore said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I told him before the end, I’m going to be in the locker room with you. I remember when I signed, he said ‘Boy, you were right.’ I’m happy to be here. Now I just want to show everybody that I still can play.”

The 35-year-old Gore has remained productive, if hidden in a Luck-less Colts program. But he’s still the only back in the league to rush for at least 900 yards each of the last three seasons, and thinks playing on grass will help him hold up.

“I still feel good,” he said. “I think about it sometimes. I think about how blessed I am to still be playing a game that I love since I was a kid. I always hear it every year: ‘When you turn this age, you can’t do it anymore.’ Especially with what it took me to get here, to play in this league, with the injuries that I had, and still to be blessed to play this game and have pretty good years, I think that’s a blessing.”

So is being close to home, where he always thought he’d end up.