Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Three reasons for optimism about Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin.

The Dolphins hope G Josh Sitton‘s experience rubs off on T Laremy Tunsil.

Which Patriots players have the most on the line at training camp?

A look at Jets position battles.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was named the ACC’s top male athlete for the last school year.

A Peter Warrick punt return lands at No. 3 on a list of best Bengals moments from the last 30 years.

Browns S Jabrill Peppers has a broader perspective heading into his second season.

The 1970s Steelers are part of the background of a forthcoming Scarlett Johannsson film.

Texans DE J.J. Watt flexed to show his support for the USO.

What questions do the Colts have to answer at center?

Reminiscing with former Jaguars QB David Garrard.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota‘s jersey has sold well.

Broncos rookies Bradley Chubb and Courtland Sutton scored well in Madden ratings.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is doing some acting.

A breakdown of the Chargers offensive line from the guy who will be coaching them.

A young artist recently painted a mural of late Raiders owner Al Davis.

Will the Cowboys’ bet on DE DeMarcus Lawrence pay off?

An attempt to predict the size of Giants S Landon Collins‘ contract extension.

How much does Eagles T Jason Peters have left?

Seven things to know about Washington CB Orlando Scandrick.

Bears WR Anthony Miller isn’t happy about his Madden rating.

C Graham Glasgow will play a pivotal role for the Lions.

A look at what makes Packers WR Davante Adams “sudden.”

Two Vikings players have additions to their families on the way.

The Falcons have three promising pass rushers on their defense.

A look at possible upgrades the Panthers could make to their stadium.

Saints S Marcus Williams made many good plays and an infamous one in his rookie season.

There’s plenty of room for Buccaneers rookies to prove themselves.

Cardinals WR Jalen Tolliver has followed in his brother’s footsteps.

What’s the toughest stretch of schedule for the Rams?

The 49ers will have their Salute to Service game in Week 10.

Will former Seahawks S Kam Chancellor move into coaching?