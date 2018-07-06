Man gets autographed ball after returning Andrew Luck’s wallet

Getty Images

What would you do if you found the wallet of an NFL quarterback?

One man in Indiana was faced with that question recently when he came across Andrew Luck‘s wallet while on a bike ride last month. Rather than help himself to anything in the wallet, the man took it back to Luck at Colts headquarters and wound up with a reward.

The man is the father of RTV6 television producer Haleigh Hoffman’s friend and she shared a picture of the autographed football that Luck sent along with a note thanking the man, whose name is Charles, for doing the right thing.

“Many thanks! You made my life much easier, ha! Thanks for reminding me of the ‘kindness of strangers,'” Luck wrote.

The Colts will be hoping that more good turns are coming Luck’s way as he tries to take the final steps in his comeback from the right shoulder injury that cost him the entire 2017 season.