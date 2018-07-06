NFL will have seven first-year officials in 2018

Posted by Josh Alper on July 6, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has released this year’s officiating roster and there will be seven first-year officials among the 121 working games this season.

Three of those officials — side judge Chad Hill, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Tony Josselyn — come to the league from the SEC. Field judges Matt Edwards and Don Willard will make the jump from the Big Ten to the NFL while field judge Land Clark comes from the Pac-12 and line judge Mark Stewart is leaving the Big 12 for the professional ranks.

Hill will be part of Shawn Hochuli’s crew in Hochuli’s first year as a referee. He is one of four new referees this year as the league lost four refs, including Hochuli’s father Ed, to retirement since the end of last season.

Two of the 121 officials are not permanently assigned to a crew. Line judge Mike Spanier and field judge Mike Weatherford will work with different crews throughout the season.

11 responses to “NFL will have seven first-year officials in 2018

  1. 7 first year officials, changes to the catch rule, the new leading with helmet rule, plus whatever other messes the NFL makes.

    I see a disasterous year for officiating in the NFL coming.

  2. And the quality of the officiating will not improve.
    Any guesses on the “under/over” number of games where a controversy will decide the outcome of a game?

  4. Just in time for the NFL to hitch it’s wagon to gambling. What could possibly go wrong?

    Exceptional leadership.

  6. I have an idea, let’s 7 new officials and implement a bunch of useless rule changes.

  8. ….and it didn’t take until the FIFTH comment for an obsessed hater to drag the Pats into it. SMH

  9. Strange. When Sarah Thomas was promoted from the college ranks, everyone here was questioning her credentials (which were very high).

    Now we have seven new officials announced and not a single post questioning their background or their abilities.

  10. harrisonhits2 says: ”
    7 first year officials, changes to the catch rule, the new leading with helmet rule, plus whatever other messes the NFL makes. I see a disasterous year for officiating in the NFL coming.”
    ==============================

    Are you so inept at your own job that you can’t handle a few changes?!? The officials are trained professionals and I’m sure they have plenty of time to adjust in the next few months.

  11. Just let this Referee strike end! We were told that the real officials were SOOOO much better than the replacements. Then we were told that the strike ended, and all would be good. When will we get the good ones back??

