NFL will have seven first-year officials in 2018

Getty Images

The NFL has released this year’s officiating roster and there will be seven first-year officials among the 121 working games this season.

Three of those officials — side judge Chad Hill, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Tony Josselyn — come to the league from the SEC. Field judges Matt Edwards and Don Willard will make the jump from the Big Ten to the NFL while field judge Land Clark comes from the Pac-12 and line judge Mark Stewart is leaving the Big 12 for the professional ranks.

Hill will be part of Shawn Hochuli’s crew in Hochuli’s first year as a referee. He is one of four new referees this year as the league lost four refs, including Hochuli’s father Ed, to retirement since the end of last season.

Two of the 121 officials are not permanently assigned to a crew. Line judge Mike Spanier and field judge Mike Weatherford will work with different crews throughout the season.