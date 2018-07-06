Nick Foles’ book, “Believe It,” to debut on NYT best-seller list

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has a Super Bowl MVP trophy and a spot on the New York Times’ best-seller list.

Foles’ autobiography “Believe It” is set to debut at No. 5 on the New York Times Hardcover, Nonfiction list on July 15, according to book publisher Tyndale House.

The book will also be on the best-seller lists of USA Today and Publisher’s Weekly.

“Believe It,” written with Joshua Cooley, tells Foles’ story of his career and the impact his faith has had in his life. It also touches on just how close Foles came to walking away from football before rejuvenating his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and turning that into a Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl MVP in relief of an injured Carson Wentz last season in Philadelphia.