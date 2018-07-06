Phil Savage give up media gig to focus on AAF job

AAF

Some key figures in the Alliance of American Football will moonlight via media gigs while preparing for the inaugural season of the most ambitious spring league arguably since the USFL. Phil Savage won’t be.

The Phoenix G.M. previously left his job as executive director of the Senior Bowl, and he has now exited his position as radio analyst for the University of Alabama. Via WALA-TV, Savage has stepped down from the position he has held since 2009 to focus on building the Phoenix roster.

The AAF clearly doesn’t require this. Daryl Johnston will remain at FOX while serving as the San Antonio G.M., and AAF co-founder Bill Polian has not relinquished his on-air role at ESPN, even though fellow AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol is devoting his full efforts to the new league, joking in a recent #PFTPM appearance that he’s devoting 36 hours per day to the AAF.

A replacement for Savage has yet to be named. When he took the job nine years ago, Savage replaced Alabama legend Kenny Stabler.