Report: Arrest warrant issued for Jabar Gaffney vandalizing Lito Sheppard’s car

Getty Images

In June, former NFL cornerback Lito Sheppard accused former NFL wide receiver Jabar Gaffney of doing $14,000 of damage to his car by slashing the tires and pouring a contaminant in the gas tank while Sheppard was dining at a restaurant.

Gaffney denied Sheppard’s claim, which was made after watching surveillance video of the parking lot, but it seems authorities in Jacksonville feel otherwise. WJXT reports that a felony criminal mischief warrant has been issued for Gaffney’s arrest in relation to the incident.

Sheppard also recently sought a restraining order against Gaffney, who was Sheppard’s teammate in high school and at the University of Florida. In the petition for the order, Sheppard said Gaffney has been harassing him for years due to what Sheppard says is a false claim that he had an affair with Gaffney’s wife.

Gaffney’s attorney said at the time the story broke that his client has not seen Sheppard in three years and that Gaffney maintained he had nothing to do with vandalizing Sheppard’s car when reached for comment about the restraining order.