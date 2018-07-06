Terrelle Pryor, Jets counting on him returning to health and to the field

AP

Terrelle Pryor gets another chance . . . and another $4.5 million for everyone to figure out who he is.

After catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 2016 in Cleveland, the former college quarterback signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Washington.

He injured his left ankle in Week 2, requiring season-ending surgery in November. In the nine games Pryor did play, he made only 20 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Is Pryor healthy? If so, can he do what he did in 2016?

The Jets are counting on it after signing him to a one-year deal.

But Pryor underwent a second surgery on his ankle in the spring and missed organized team activities and the minicamp. He wore a walking boot much of that time, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

While coach Todd Bowles expressed uncertainty whether Pryor would return to the field for the start of training camp, Pryor expressed confidence about it.

“Right now I’m healthy, and I’m ready to get back to form and have a dominant year,” Pryor said during minicamp last month, via Costello.

Pryor, 29, needs to get on the field quickly to compete for playing time, with the Jets returning Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa.