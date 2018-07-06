Woody Johnson is raising his sons like Trump, with one caveat

Getty Images

Woody Johnson, whose active ownership of the Jets has been interrupted by his appointment to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, typically doesn’t say much. He has recently said something fairly significant.

“I have two little boys and we’re raising them just like Donald Trump,” Johnson said, via Jane McManus.

But Johnson applied one caveat: “Not the hair.” (Annnnd Woody will soon be available to run the Jets again.)

In Woody’s absence, his brother, Christopher, has been handling the duties of managing the franchise. And Christopher recently broke with his colleagues by explaining that he’ll pay the fines imposed on the team for players who choose to protest during the anthem, without passing those fines on to the players.

His nephews may have an issue with that, if Woody’s parenting skills are taking root.