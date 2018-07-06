Zach Strief is a finalist for Saints’ radio play-by-play job

Getty Images

Former Saints offensive lineman Zach Strief is among the finalists for the teams’ radio play-by-play job, Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reports.

Pelicans play-by-play announcers Sean Kelly and Joel Meyers and former WWL-TV anchor Mike Hoss are the other candidates to replace Jim Henderson, who retired in February.

Strief retired in March after a 12-year career with the Saints. He received a bachelor’s degree in communication from Northwestern University and has guest hosted at WWL-AM since his retirement, per Duncan. He participated in the station’s NFL Draft coverage this spring.

Strief started 94 games for the Saints, but he played only two games last season after injuring his knee in the season opener.