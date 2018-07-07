Aaron Rodgers’ avoidance of interceptions is incredible

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has avoided interceptions like no other quarterback in NFL history.

Rodgers has just 78 interceptions in his NFL career, and his rate of throwing an interception on 1.6 percent of his passes is the lowest for any quarterback in NFL history.

To put it into perspective: Rodgers’ career-high in interceptions is 13, which he threw in his first season as the Packers’ starter. If Rodgers plays until he’s 50 and throws 14 interceptions every single year, he’ll still have fewer career interceptions than Brett Favre.

Rodgers is 10th in NFL history in passing touchdowns, but he’s tied for 159th in NFL history in interceptions. The quarterback directly in front of Rodgers on the career touchdown list, Ben Roethlisberger, has 96 more interceptions than Rodgers. The quarterback directly behind Rodgers on the career touchdown list, John Elway, has 148 more interceptions than Rodgers.

With Rodgers looking for a new contract this offseason, it is easy to see why he thinks he deserves to be the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.